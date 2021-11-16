Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 6,368 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,368 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

