Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VI were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter worth $532,000.

Get Gores Holdings VI alerts:

Shares of GHVIU stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.