Vision Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $371.54. 13,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.35. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $238.69 and a 1 year high of $372.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.