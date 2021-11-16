Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys 42 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Watsco by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.48. 42 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,129. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSO. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

