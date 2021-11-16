Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 494.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,466,000 after buying an additional 300,312 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $5,960,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of CL stock remained flat at $$78.30 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

