Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $6.76 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 364,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 41.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.79. The stock had a trading volume of 42,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average of $85.18. The company has a market cap of $123.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

