Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 267 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.90. The company had a trading volume of 54,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,379. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.81 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

