Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $117.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Visteon alerts:

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 20.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VC traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.19. 259,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,402. Visteon has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.44 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.06.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.