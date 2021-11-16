Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

COCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.86.

Vita Coco stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

