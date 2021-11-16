Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 43.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Vita Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84.

Vita Group Company Profile

Vita Group Limited markets and sells information and communications technology (ICT) products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, ICT, and Skin-Health and Wellness. It sells mobile phones and connections, accessories, and other technology products; and medical grade skincare treatments and products.

