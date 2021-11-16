VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Director David Eugene Russell Sells 20,650 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Director David Eugene Russell sold 20,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $434,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Eugene Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, David Eugene Russell sold 65,931 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $1,398,396.51.

VZIO opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 77.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721,205 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $30,314,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in VIZIO by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in VIZIO by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 167,068 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

