VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Director David Eugene Russell Sells 20,650 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Director David Eugene Russell sold 20,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $434,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
David Eugene Russell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, David Eugene Russell sold 65,931 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $1,398,396.51.
VZIO opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VIZIO by 77.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721,205 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $30,314,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in VIZIO by 752.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in VIZIO by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 167,068 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have issued reports on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
