VMware (NYSE:VMW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.53.

NYSE VMW opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.28. VMware has a 12-month low of $123.76 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,173 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 111.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,450 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 22,871 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of VMware by 33.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,485 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of VMware by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,429 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

