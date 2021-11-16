VMware (VMW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

VMware (NYSE:VMW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect VMware to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VMW opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.28. VMware has a 12-month low of $123.76 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup started coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

