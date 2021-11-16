Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

LON:VOD opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.17. The stock has a market cap of £30.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.