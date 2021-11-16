Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 122.17. The stock has a market cap of £30.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

