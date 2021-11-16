Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Wabash National also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $921.26 million, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.74.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

WNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

