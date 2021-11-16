Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NYSE WNC opened at $18.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $921.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.74. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 290,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 1,664.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 36.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

