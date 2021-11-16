Wagerr Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.53 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $5.53 million and $218.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $351.50 or 0.00577364 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 224,095,060 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

