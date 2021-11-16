Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 762 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCOI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,036 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165,992 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 646,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,741,000 after purchasing an additional 165,865 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 109,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,505,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $141,388.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,706.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $125,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $341,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,970 shares of company stock worth $656,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.18 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.12. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 644.00%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

