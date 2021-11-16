Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 27,307 Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.44% of Achieve Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 8,754,500.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 87,545 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.38. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACHV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.