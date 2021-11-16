Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Titan International worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWI opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $515.88 million, a PE ratio of 103.38 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

