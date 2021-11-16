Walleye Capital LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,997 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Ring Energy worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,350,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 590,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 92,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 1,263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,123 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 754,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 124,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

REI opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.39. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 107.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 511,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $987,196.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,687,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,486,263.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

