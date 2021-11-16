Walleye Capital LLC Invests $298,000 in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Perella Weinberg Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.

Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.84. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

