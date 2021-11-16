Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,300 The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,665,000 after buying an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Manitowoc by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,021,000 after buying an additional 27,421 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after buying an additional 58,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 1,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after buying an additional 1,116,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.00. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $758.99 million, a P/E ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.