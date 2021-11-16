Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,900 GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 62.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GoodRx by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,397,000 after acquiring an additional 504,944 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at about $123,583,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter valued at about $64,173,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 63.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,333,000 after purchasing an additional 637,566 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 669,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 14,454 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 1,135,886 shares valued at $48,935,998. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDRX opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 34.09 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

