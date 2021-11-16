Walleye Trading LLC Purchases 29,220 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 121.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,038,000 after acquiring an additional 161,084 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,764,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,759,000 after buying an additional 113,976 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

