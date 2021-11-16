Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 201,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,913,724 shares.The stock last traded at $145.30 and had previously closed at $146.91.

The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.96.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $308,851,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 38.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 511.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $401.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day moving average is $143.19.

Walmart Company Profile (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.