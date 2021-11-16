Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Citigroup

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.41.

DIS stock opened at $158.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.40. The stock has a market cap of $287.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $140.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

