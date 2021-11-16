Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.41

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.41 and last traded at $40.41, with a volume of 387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Want Want China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14.

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

