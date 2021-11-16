Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 115.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 over the last 90 days. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Warner Music Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Warner Music Group worth $42,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.