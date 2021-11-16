Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.00. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (WRTBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.