Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.5% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.15. 9,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $164.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.57.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

