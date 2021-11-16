WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Equities research analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to post sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $8.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.16. 934,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,261. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $103.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.86. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,030,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.