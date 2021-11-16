Wedbush Increases CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $160.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s current price.

KMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

KMX stock opened at $149.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.67. CarMax has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CarMax by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CarMax by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after acquiring an additional 527,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CarMax by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

