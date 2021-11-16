Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Sells 668,530 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.5% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 803,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,653,000 after buying an additional 195,764 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $5,317,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 218,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $84.95. The stock had a trading volume of 55,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,350. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

