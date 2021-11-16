Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,033,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after buying an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,134,000 after buying an additional 153,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after buying an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,076,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.13. 6,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,256. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $193.01 and a 52 week high of $259.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

