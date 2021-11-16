Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 5.23% of CBIZ worth $90,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CBIZ by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in CBIZ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.78.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

