Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $93.51 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.65% of Fair Isaac worth $93,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $390.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $370.52 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

