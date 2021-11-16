Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 49,596 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $92,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 59.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,417,000 after buying an additional 49,248 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 68,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 75.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in NewMarket by 33.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 11.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEU opened at $341.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.29 and a fifty-two week high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.21 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

