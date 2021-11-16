Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 13,156 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,156 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $88,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,571,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,987,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,363,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $485.63 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $470.53 and a 200 day moving average of $468.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

