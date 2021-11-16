WeOwn Market Cap Tops $1.85 Million (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 16th. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WeOwn has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $115,534.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00220300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010546 BTC.

About WeOwn

CHX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

