Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $183,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.