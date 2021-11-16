West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. West Fraser Timber reported earnings per share of $3.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $26.89 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.97 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WFG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

Shares of NYSE:WFG traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.91. 6,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,136. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $53.13 and a 52-week high of $92.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion and a PE ratio of 3.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 51.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,254,000 after buying an additional 2,118,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,522,000 after purchasing an additional 845,080 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 17.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,070,000 after purchasing an additional 448,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $193,916,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

