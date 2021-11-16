Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Short Interest Update

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Western Capital Resources stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Western Capital Resources has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

About Western Capital Resources

Western Capital Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of established lower middle market businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer, Consumer Finance, and Corporate. The Cellular Retail segment serves as dealer of Cricket Wireless selling cellular phones and accessories, ancillary services, and also as as a payment center for customers.

