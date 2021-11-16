Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) PT Set at C$1.10 by Raymond James

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) received a C$1.10 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 124.49% from the stock’s previous close.

WHN stock traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,113. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Westhaven Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.