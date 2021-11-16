Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Acquires C$35,350.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,498,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,665,356.52.

TSE:WCP traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.16. 1,322,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 2.07. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$3.11 and a one year high of C$8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCP. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.16.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

