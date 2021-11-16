WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WidePoint had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

Shares of WYY traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. 1,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,110. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09. WidePoint has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $15.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of WidePoint worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

