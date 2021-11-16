Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Cuts Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. New Residential Investment accounts for about 1.3% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 385,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.86. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.