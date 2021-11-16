Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Amundi purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth $1,091,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $922,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,776 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

V stock opened at $214.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $416.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.81 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

