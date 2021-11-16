Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,959.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,837.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,640.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,012.29. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

