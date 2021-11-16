Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Alteryx stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.51. 2,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,121. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 0.67. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $140.36.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $189,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,372,125. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions.

